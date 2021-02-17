New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) Inox Wind on Wednesday said it has bagged new orders for the supply and installation of wind turbine generators of 62 MW from independent power producers and retail customers.

In a regulatory filing the company said the 62 megawatt (MW) turnkey wind power project orders spread across various industries are for third party sales and captive consumption.

As per Inox Wind, the orders are expected to be commissioned by September 2021.

The projects will be executed on a turnkey basis across locations in Gujarat and Karnataka, the company added.

Shares of Inox Wind were trading 1.69 per cent higher at Rs 69.20 apiece on BSE.

