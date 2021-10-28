New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) IT company Intellect Design Arena on Thursday posted a 33.7 per cent increase in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 79.2 crore for the second quarter ended September.

The company had registered a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 59.2 crore in the same period a year ago.

Total income increased by 21.6 per cent to Rs 452.1 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 371.8 crore in the corresponding period of 2020-21.

"Intellect's technologies have driven calibrated and profitable growth over the last 8 quarters," Arun Jain, chairman and managing director, Intellect Design Arena, said in a statement.

He further said the company launched two platforms on cloud during the reported quarter -- iKredit360 and iGTB Cloud -CashPower '22.

"Both platforms have helped Intellect win 6 platform deals in this quarter. This is the beginning of Intellect's transition from a Product company to a Fintech Platform," Jain said.

Venkateswarlu Saranu, chief financial officer, said the company is confident of growing over 20 per cent for the current year.

