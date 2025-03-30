Ballia (UP), Mar 30 (PTI) Police have busted an inter-state gang selling weapons with the arrest of two from Bihar and recovered a large number of illegal weapons, a senior police official said on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police Omveer Singh on Sunday told reporters that on Saturday night, police had received input that some arms smugglers were about to come to Purvanchal district to sell the weapons commercially.

At around 1.30 am, police saw two people, coming on a motorcycle without a number plate near Hanuman Ghat. They intercepted the vehicle and recovered five pistols 32 bores, three pistols 315 bores and three pistols 12 bores.

The arrested persons have been identified as Sonu Kumar and Mohammad Nabiullah, both residents of the Munger district of Bihar.

According to the Superintendent of Police, both the criminals had come to deliver weapons from various districts of Purvanchal, mainly in Ballia.

A number of cases are registered against the accused in Bihar and they have also gone to jail, the SP said. Further investigation is underway.

