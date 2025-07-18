Dehradun, Jul 18 (PTI) Investments worth Rs 1 lakh crore have come on ground in Uttarakhand since the Global Investor Summit in December 2023, as part of various agreements signed during the event, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Friday.

The state will hold an investment festival at Rudrapur on Saturday to celebrate this landmark achievement.

Also Read | PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 20th Installment Date: Eligible Farmers To Receive INR 2000 Into Their Bank Accounts on This Date, Know Steps To Check Your Name in Beneficiary List.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the one-day 'Uttarakhand Investment Festival', to be held at the Sports Stadium in the Udham Singh Nagar district, as the chief guest. Representatives of new industries established in various areas of Uttarakhand will also be present in the programme.

During the Global Investor Summit held in Dehradun in December 2023, a total of 1,779 agreements worth Rs 3,57,693 crore were signed, which are expected to create 81,327 new jobs in the state.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana July 2025 Installment Date: When Will Maharashtra Women Beneficiaries Receive 13th Kist of INR 1,500 Under Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Scheme?.

"On the basis of these MoUs, an investment of Rs 1 lakh crore has been realised in the state so far," Dhami said at Rudrapur where he came to review the preparations for the investment festival.

"The investment related agreements made with the industry groups during the investor conference are now rapidly coming to the ground. This is also creating new employment opportunities in Uttarakhand. We are providing all possible assistance to set up industries. With strong infrastructure, peaceful environment, Uttarakhand has emerged as the choice of investors," the chief minister said.

During the Global Investor Summit, 157 MoUs (memorandums of understanding) worth Rs 1,03,459 crore were signed in the energy sector, out of which an investment of Rs 40,341 crore has been realised, according to an official release.

In the industrial sector, out of 658 MoUs worth Rs 78,448 crore, an investment of Rs 34,086 crore has been realised.

The housing sector, which saw 125 MoUs worth Rs 41,947 crore, an investment of Rs 10,055 crore has been realised, it said.

Similarly, in the tourism sector, an investment of Rs 8,635 crore has come in out of the total 437 MoUs worth Rs 47,646 crore,

The higher education sector has received an investment of Rs 5,116 crore out of 28 MoUs worth Rs 6,675 crore, while an investment of Rs 3,292 crore has landed in other sectors out of the total 374 agreements worth Rs 79,518 crore, the release said.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)