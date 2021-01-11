New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) The International Generic and Biosimilar Medicines Association on Monday said Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance Secretary General Sudarshan Jain is taking over as IGBA Chair for 2021.

He takes over from Jordanian Association of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Secretary General Hanan Sboul, as per a statement by IGBA, which represents global manufacturers of generic and biosimilar medicines.

"I am very pleased and proud to take over the Chairmanship of IGBA and look forward to ensuring that IGBA continues to expand its outreach relevant to its mission, priorities and operations," the statement quoted Jain as saying.

Increased and sustainable patient access to high quality medicines worldwide, as well as balanced intellectual property systems remain our key priorities, he added.

"More than ever, we need to transform the lessons learned from the current pandemic and public health crises into resilience of the supply-chain of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) and Finished Products (FPs) and ensure that the needs of patients and their access to affordable, safe, and effective generic and biosimilar medicines are taken into account in trade agreements," Jain said.

