New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) IRB Infrastructure Developers on Tuesday said that the Agra-Etawah build-operate-transfer project has been issued completion certificate.

"Etawah BOT Project implemented by AE Tollway Ltd (SPV) which is now part of IRB Infrastructure Trust - Private InvIT, has been issued a completion certificate by the competent authority," the company said in a statement.

Also Read | Bharat Bandh on November 26: 10 Trade Unions Call For Nationwide Protest Against Privatisation of Public Sector and Farm Laws.

Consequently, toll rates for the SPV would be increased by 70 per cent and the SPV will collect toll at revised rates on this project, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)