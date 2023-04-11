New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) IRB Infrastructure Developers has reported a 20.64 per cent rise in revenues from its toll collection business at Rs 369.9 crore in March 2023.

During the same month last year, "the toll revenue from the subsidiaries and joint venture entities of the company was at Rs 306.6 crore," IRB Infrastructure Developers said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

Also Read | EV Sale: Electric Two-Wheeler Sales in India Rise Over Two-and-Half Fold to 8,46,976 Units in 2022-23.

On a month-on-month basis, the collection in March was 5.38 per cent higher, as against Rs 351 crore in February 2023.

The Mumbai-headquartered company has a major presence in the build-operate-transfer (BOT) space. It is the largest integrated private toll roads and highways infrastructure developer in the country.

Also Read | CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2023: Marksheet for Board Exams To Be Available on DigiLocker and Other Official Websites, Here's How to Check.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)