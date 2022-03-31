Coimbatore, Mar 31 (PTI) In an attempt to shed light on lesser known freedom fighters, Isha Foundation has been bringing out details on social media about such revolutionaries to commemorate India's 75th anniversary of Independence.

“As part of India's 75th Amrit Mahotsav, I will be bringing one revolutionary alive on social media. Please share this with your friends and above all express your gratitude for those who laid down their lives, for those who sacrificed their youth to make India what it is today," Isha Foundation founder and spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev said in a release on Thursday.

His first video is dedicated to Tiruppur Kumaran, who was born in a weaver's family in Chennimalai (present day Erode) in Tamil Nadu.

Describing Kumaran's passion for his country, he said, “When the Independence movement started gaining momentum, Kumaran became deeply inspired and involved in Mahatma Gandhi's principles and ideals.”

Kumaran's Desha Bandhu Youth Association attracted thousands of youth from in and around Tamil Nadu.

In his tribute to the Tiruppur revolutionary, Vasudev explained how he came to be remembered as 'Kodi Kaatha Kumaran' (Kumaran who saved the flag).

Isha Foundation will release videos about lesser known freedom fighters who participated with passion and commitment in India's struggle for independence.

So far, apart from Tiruppur Kumaran, he has also released videos about Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar, Shivaram Rajguru, Komaram Bheem, and Jhalkari Bai.

