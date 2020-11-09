Coimbatore, Nov 9 (PTI): Continuing Isha Foundations commitment to wellbeing for prisoners, its founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev interacted with inmates of prisons across Tamil Nadu on Monday.

The one-hour live interaction was organised by Tamil Nadu Prisons' Director General of Police (DGP) Sunil Kumar Singh.

Also Read | Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari Speaks to Anil Deshmukh Over Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami’s Security, Health.

Sadhguru spoke about icons like Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela who used their prison terms for inner transformation and made lasting contributions to humanity, a press release from the foundation said here.

Stressing on the futility of resisting the inevitable, he asked the prisoners to work towards creating a joyful state within themselves regardless of external circumstances. For this, one must understand the basics of the mind, he said, Whatever you say you dont want will happen in your mind. Do not decide what you dont want. Decide what you want," he urged his listeners and demonstrated the mechanics of the mind by involving them in a short experiment. Ishas yogic practices are designed to bring inner balance and harmony and gain mastery over body, mind, emotions and energy. The spiritual leader also answered several questions from the prisoners mostly related to mental wellbeing and dealing with crippling negative emotions such as fear, loneliness, guilt, shame and anger. In response to the DGPs question on how to make it easier for prisoners to find employment once they complete their term, he suggested speaking with industry leaders to introduce a process that would make it easier for former inmates to join mainstream. In a Deepavali message to prisoners, Sadhguru said, You are not with your family. But, I am with you. There is always a place in my heart for you. Make good use of the time you spend in prison," he said adding, No one can fix what happened yesterday. We can create what needs to happen tomorrow." Isha trained yoga teachers to conduct online yoga sessions for 8,165 men prisoners, 3,453 women prisoners and 3,971 prison staff during the pandemic. The sessions were held at the request of the state Prison Department and Isha has been conducting yoga sessions, specially designed for prisoners, for over two decades in Tamil Nadu prisons.

Also Read | Delhi High Court Orders News Channels To Ensure No Defamatory Content Is Displayed Against Bollywood Personalities.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)