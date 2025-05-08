New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) Domestic stainless steel players will soon approach the Commerce Ministry to consider anti-dumping duties on cheap imports, which are posing a challenge for the industry.

On behalf of the industry, the Indian Stainless Steel Development Association (ISSDA) will file an application with Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) to investigate the dumping of stainless steel items into the domestic market from select group of countries, Jindal Stainless Managing Director Abhyuday Jindal told PTI in a post earnings call.

ISSDA will file the application within the next few weeks, he added.

When asked about the points ISSDA would make to DGTR to build a strong case, Jindal said, "The data shows itself. The imports are happening at throwaway prices into the Indian market, affecting the competitiveness of the local industry".

China and Vietnam are flooding their products into India, he said.

As per JSL, "FY25 saw a 7 per cent year-on-year rise in imports from China, and from Vietnam, it surged 176 per cent and 64 per cent in Q4 FY25, reflecting continued circumvention practices".

India's stainless steel imports rose to 1.73 million tonnes in FY25, with China, Indonesia, Vietnam and South Korea being the major contributors to the shipments, as per the market research firm BigMint.

