Mangaluru, Feb 17 (PTI) Income tax officials on Wednesday conducted simultaneous raids on the offices and houses of four businessmen running hospitals in the city and suburbs.

Official sources said six teams conducted the raids.

The hospitals owned by them were also searched.

Some documents were seized from the houses and institutions and being examined, the sources added.

