New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) An IT-based platform for providing exporters licensing and addressing their grievances is in the works, the commerce ministry said on Monday.

The government is also working on enhancing the value of branding of Indian exports, it said in a statement.

It also said that India's export of electronic goods, such as mobile phones, laptops, tablets, and TV rose to USD 12.4 billion in April-January 2021-22 from USD 6.6 billion in 2013-14.

Four schemes including Production Linked Incentive Scheme for large scale electronics manufacturing, and Scheme for Promotion of Manufacturing of Electronic Components have been introduced to give a boost to the electronics sector and establish the necessary ecosystem, it added.

* * * * * Goldi Solar partners with Shree Ramkrishna Knowledge Foundation

New Delhi: Solar energy solution provider Goldi Solar in partnership with Shree Ramkrishna Knowledge Foundation (SRKKF) on Monday laid the foundation stone for the solarization of the village of Dudhala in Southern Gujarat.

The 450 KW solar rooftop projects will be used to power around 350 houses and public areas such as anganwadis and gram panchayat, a statement said.

According to the statement once complete, this would be the first village to be completely powered with solar panels by a foundation. Instead of providing financial aid, this move will empower close to 2000 lives to earn money from the solar rooftop systems.

Ishver Dholakiya, Founder & Managing Director, Goldi Solar said in the statement, "This plan has been undertaken under Shri Govindbhai Dholakia's mentorship and vision to give back to society."

Shree Ramkrishna Knowledge Foundation (SRKKF) is the CSR arm of Shree Ramkrishna Exports, a leading Indian diamond company.

