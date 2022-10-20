New Delhi, Oct 20 (PTI) ITC Ltd on Thursday reported a 24.08 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 4,670.32 crore for the second quarter that ended September 30, 2022.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 3,763.73 crore during the July-September quarter of the previous fiscal, it said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations rose 25.35 per cent to Rs 18,608 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal compared to Rs 14,844.38 crore in the year-ago period.

ITC's total expenses in the latest September quarter stood at Rs 12,823.87 crore.

Shares of ITC Ltd on Thursday settled at Rs 349.70 on BSE, up 0.77 per cent from the previous close.

