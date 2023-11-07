Latest News | J-K Cong Chief Directs Party Workers to Aggressively Prepare for All Elections in UT

Get latest articles and stories on Latest News at LatestLY. Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Vikar Rasool Wani on Tuesday urged the party workers to proactively prepare for elections in the Union territory, whenever they are held, and accused the BJP of "avoiding" polls fearing defeat.

Jammu, Nov 7 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Vikar Rasool Wani on Tuesday urged the party workers to proactively prepare for elections in the Union territory, whenever they are held, and accused the BJP of "avoiding" polls fearing defeat.

In a meeting held here, Wani instructed the Congress' district in-charges, district presidents and leaders of its frontal wings to regularly hold meetings with representatives of panchayats and municipal bodies and take feedback from grassroot workers.

"The goal is to ensure that the Congress is well-prepared to face elections and we should teach the BJP a lesson", he said.

He alleged that the BJP was "avoiding the Assembly elections in the union territory because they fear a negative response and potential defeat."

Asserting that Congress was committed to contesting all elections with full vigour and thorough preparations, Wani said, "The aim is to defeat the BJP, which has failed to meet the expectations of various sections of society and caused significant hardships."

The Working President of Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee, Raman Bhalla alleged the BJP was denying the people of the Union Territory their fundamental democratic rights.

He blamed the BJP for failing to generate employment opportunities for educated youth, which resulted in many employed individuals losing their jobs due to economic setbacks.

