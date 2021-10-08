Srinagar, Oct 8 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday approved the transfer of state land measuring over 900 Kanal in favour of Airport Authority of India (AAI) free of cost for the establishment of a new terminal at the Jammu Airport.

In a significant decision, the Administrative Council (AC) which met here under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha gave nod to transfer of state land measuring 974 Kanal 2 Marla at village Rakh Raipur in Jammu in favour of Airport Authority of India (AAI) free of cost for establishment of new terminal at Jammu Airport, an official spokesman said.

Establishment of new terminal will significantly enhance the capacity of the Jammu Airport in handling air traffic which will boost tourism, economy and generate employment opportunities, he said.

The spokesman said the decision comes in line with the policy of the government to promote the growth of Indian aviation sector in a significant manner so as to ensure a multiplier effect on the economy.

The government aims to provide an ecosystem for harmonised growth of various aviation subsectors, including Airlines, Airports, Cargo, Maintenance Repairs and Overhaul services (MRO), General Aviation, Aerospace Manufacturing and Skill Development, he said.

In another decision, the Administrative Council accorded sanction to the proposal of the Public Works (R&B) Department for the adoption of Jammu and Kashmir Road Maintenance Policy, 2020-21 and along with the standard operating procedure for maintenance of road network in Jammu and Kashmir.

The new policy will help in timely maintenance of roads and repair of potholes before deterioration of entire road stretches.

The Department was also authorized to purchase requisite numbers of two-wheelers costing up to Rs 2 crore during the current financial year.

The decision aims at scientifically maintaining the J&K's gross road length of 41,600 km. Moreover, with the completion of PMGSY I & II, as well as other projects under the languishing project scheme, the road network is expected to reach 46,000 km length by 2022 which would require dedicated maintenance.

The new road maintenance policy will provide a guiding framework for establishing objectives, making arrangements for, and establishing a set of procedures for undertaking maintenance and repair works by PWD. It lays down norms for maintenance of roads covering routine, periodic, and emergency maintenance by respected provincial RMMC, the spokesman said.

