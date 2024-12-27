Jammu, Dec 26 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday expressed grief over the demise of former prime minister Manmohan Singh, saying that he made extremely significant contributions to India's growth.

Singh died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, on Thursday night. He was 92.

Also Read | Bank Holidays in 2025: From Festivals to National Holidays and More, Check Complete List of Bank Holiday Dates for Upcoming Year.

"My heartfelt condolences to the family members and admirers. May God give them the strength and courage to bear this irreparable loss. Om Shanti," Sinha said on X.

"As Prime Minister, he took bold steps for nation building. In his passing away, the nation has lost a towering politician and a distinguished luminary," he added.

Also Read | Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Dates: When and Where Is Mahakumbh? When Is Shahi Snan? From Important Dates to Key Locations, Here's All You Need To Know.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)