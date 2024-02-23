Srinagar, Feb 23 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday reviewed the construction work of 'Balidan Stambh' at Pratap Park here.

Sinha took stock of the works during a visit to the construction site and emphasised on timely completion of the prestigious project, an official spokesperson said.

Also Read | NHAI Removes Paytm Payments Bank From List of Authorised Banks for FASTag Services; Know How to Deactivate and Open New FASTag Account.

The foundation stone for the Balidan Stambh was laid by Union Minister for Home Affairs and Cooperation Amit Shah during his visit to Srinagar in June last year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)