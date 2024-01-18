Jammu, Jan 18 (PTI) A man has been arrested for allegedly posting derogatory remarks on social media in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, officials said.

The action was taken by police in response to a complaint filed by a journalist, they said.

Also Read | Tata Mumbai Marathon 2024 Date: From Route and Timings to Bib Collection and Prizes, Here’s Everything You Need to Know About India’s Biggest Running Event.

Acting promptly, an FIR has been registered at Kishtwar Police Station under relevant sections of the law, they said.

The Cyber cell conducted a raid and arrested the accused, they said.

Also Read | Flight Delayed or Cancelled Due to Fog? Know About Rights and How to Get Full Refund.

SSP Khalil Poswal issued a warning to the public urging them to refrain from engaging in illegal activities on social media platforms.

He emphasised that legal actions will be taken against those violating the digital code of conduct.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)