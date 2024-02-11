Srinagar, Feb 11 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday reviewed the arrangements for the 23rd All India Police Water Sports Championship to be held at the Dal Lake next month.

"Vijay Kumar, Additional Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police, chaired a preparatory meeting of officers today at the PCR Srinagar to review the arrangements for the 23rd All India Police Water Sports Championship 2023-24 being hosted by the Jammu and Kashmir Police at the Dal Lake from March 2 to 8, 2024," a police spokesman said.

The spokesman said the ADGP took stock of the arrangements and preparations made by different committees for smooth and successful conduct of the event.

Total 28 teams of different CAPFs and the Jammu and Kashmir Police, including 22 men and six women teams from across the country are expected to participate in this championship, the spokesman said.

He said more than 800 athletes from across the country will participate in the event in Canoeing, Kayaking and Rowing.

