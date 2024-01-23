Latest News | J-K Police to Conduct Anti-sabotage Check at Railway Stations

Jammu, Jan 23 (PTI) Amid major security beef-up ahead of Republic Day celebrations here, the Jammu and Kashmir police will be conducting an anti-sabotage check of railway assets.

These directions were passed by Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Railways, Sunil Kumar during a security review meeting here this evening.

The ADGP directed all the officers to ensure that Anti-Sabotage Check of railway stations, railway tracks and surrounding areas are being done through security gadgets and sniffer dogs, a spokesperson said.

He called for strengthening the overall security setup of all the railway stations and tracks in Jammu and Katra.

The ADGP took a fresh security assessment of preparations put in place and necessary feedback from officers of General Railway Police in the region.

He stressed that communication networks should be made more efficient, active and strengthened for prompt dissemination of important and urgent information.

At the end of the meetings, the ADGP exhorted the officers to maintain close liaison with sister intelligence agencies and various wings of police to avert any untoward incident.

The ADGP interacted with all the participants and took stock of security arrangements being made in their areas of responsibility in view of the Republic Day celebrations and consistent intelligent inputs being shared by different sister agencies regarding the threats of terrorists and anti-social elements.

