Srinagar, Jul 2 (PTI) Senior police and CRPF officers on Wednesday held a meeting for taking steps to reinforce safety measures at Gulmarg in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir during peak tourist season in the wake of April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

A police spokesperson said senior officers from the J&K Police, Army, CRPF and civil administration attended the meeting.

"DIG North Kashmir Range Maqsood-ul-Zaman and DIG North Kashmir Operations Range (CRPF) Raghuvansh Kumar jointly convened an urgent high-level security coordination meeting in Gulmarg, Baramulla to reinforce safety measures across the Gulmarg Bowl and its environs during the peak tourist season," the spokesperson said.

The objective of the meeting was to ensure a robust and seamlessly integrated security grid and tourist activities.

During the discussion, DIG Maqsood-ul-Zaman underscored the pressing need for coordinated, multi-layered security across vulnerable zones including cable car terminals, forest tracks, densely populated tourist spots and major access routes.

He stressed the importance of maintaining continuous surveillance, real-time intelligence exchange and synchronized patrol efforts that unite the capabilities of all uniformed forces.

He also emphasized adherence to the highest standards of professionalism and readiness in response protocols.

Both DIGs affirmed their commitment to enhancing security coverage, refining emergency and incident response systems, and optimizing crowd and vehicle check mechanisms.

The security grid was expanded to incorporate strategically positioned checkpoints and the activation of rapid response teams.

Communications channels between field units and command centres have been fortified to enable instantaneous reporting and coordination.

Acknowledging the sensitive security climate post-Pahalgam incident, participants concurred on the necessity of sustained inter-agency cooperation, public awareness outreach, and improved emergency preparedness.

