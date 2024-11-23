Shimla, Nov 23 (PTI) Development, good governance and strong leadership won, Leader of Opposition in Himachal Pradesh Jai Ram Thakur said on Saturday as he hailed BJP's victory in Maharashtra.

People of both Maharashtra and Jharkhand have rejected the Congress party, Thakur said in a press statement

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for November 23, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The BJP-led Mahayuti coloured Maharashtra a vivid saffron on Saturday as it swept aside the MVA for a landslide win while the opposition INDIA bloc retained Jharkhand, voters in both states giving the parties in power an emphatic thumbs up.

"I congratulate the top leadership of the party and all the workers of BJP and Mahayuti on the historic victory of the BJP-Mahayuti alliance in the Maharashtra Assembly elections" he said.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, November 23 2024: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Thakur said with the blessings and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP-Mahayuti has played an important role in the overall development of Maharashtra and fulfilling the aspirations of the people on priority.

Now after coming to power again, the party will take its development chariot forward, he said

"I can certainly say with confidence that the double engine government will work to take Maharashtra to the top on the path of progress with the same speed,” he said.

The way the public has shown faith in the guarantees of PM Modi, it has become clear that the public now wants to move ahead only with development and does not believe in casteism, regionalism and false guarantees of the Congress party, Thakur said.

"Like Haryana, the people of Maharashtra have also refused to believe in the false guarantees of the Congress and have given priority only to the double engine government so that development continues,” the Leader of Opposition said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)