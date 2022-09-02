Jalna, Sep 2 (PTI) A police official was transferred in Maharashtra's Jalna district after he reportedly featured in a conversation with a constable in which the latter is asking him to not meddle in his marital life.

Also Read | USB 4 Version 2.0 To Offer Up to 80 Gbps Transfer Speeds via Type-C Cable.

The senior official has been transferred to the police headquarters after the audio clip of the conversation went viral.

Also Read | Tecno Megabook T1 Laptop Unveiled at IFA 2022, Check Features & Specifications Here.

The official said the transfer was carried out as district superintendent of police Akshay Shinde had taken a serious view of the issue.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)