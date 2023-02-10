Srinagar, Feb 10 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Bank on Friday said it has surpassed the Digital Payment Transaction target allocated by MeitY for the financial year 2021-22 and has been awarded for promoting digital transactions.

With the proactive measures taken to encourage digital payments, the Bank said it had successfully surpassed the Digital Payment Transaction target allocated by The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) for fiscal year 2021-22.

Also Read | Smoking Tobacco, Vaping E-Cigarettes May Raise Risk of COVID-19 in Healthy Young People, Says Study.

"... J&K Bank bagged an award for its outstanding performance in promoting digital payments during FY 2021-22. The Bank has achieved the 2nd highest percentage of digital payment transactions in the Small and Micro Category of private sector banks," a spokesman of the bank said here on Friday.

JK Bank Managing director and CEO Baldev Prakash received the felicitations from Union Minister of Electronics & Information Technology, Railways, and Communications, Ashwini Vaishnaw at "Digital Payments Utsav" in the union capital.

Also Read | Indian Smartphone Market Dip 27% in Q4 of 2022; Entry-Level, Sub-Rs 25,000 Segment Most Hit.

Prakash attributed the success to the persistent efforts of the Bank's staff.

"It is a moment of great satisfaction for all of us as we see our extra-efforts to realise the vision of Digital India not only fructifying but getting acknowledged and awarded at the prestigious platforms of the country. I congratulate every member of J&K Bank Family for this wonderful accomplishment," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)