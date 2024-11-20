New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) A delegation from Japan Quality Assurance Organization (JQA) has expressed interest in testing Indian steel products, noting that over 50 per cent of their certification work pertains to the steel sector, the government said on Wednesday.

The delegation, led by JQA's Deputy Director Toshihiko Komitie, visited the National Test House (NTH) in Chennai, Tamil Nadu on November 19 to explore potential collaborations for testing Indian products under Japanese Industrial Standards (JIS).

"This presents a significant opportunity for Indian steel manufacturers to obtain JIS certification, enhancing their appeal in Japanese and global markets," a government statement said.

The JQA team saw equipment at NTH's facility, including the high-voltage testing equipment, it added.

The visiting delegation emphasised the possibilities of a long-term partnership between JQA and NTH, noting that the latter's advanced facilities could become a key resource for certifying Indian-made products for export to Japan.

According to the statement, NTH's comprehensive testing infrastructure, which covers a wide range of industrial products, aligns with global quality assurance standards.

The collaboration aims to support Indian manufacturers in meeting international standards, particularly in high-demand sectors such as steel, electrical components and other industrial goods.

The certification under JIS would boost the reputation of Indian products globally, making them more competitive in international markets, particularly Japan, the statement added.

