New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals on Thursday reported a 12 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 105 crore for the first quarter ended June 30.

The drug firm had reported a net profit of Rs 119 crore in the April-June quarter of the previous fiscal.

Its revenue from operations rose to Rs 785 crore for the first quarter compared to Rs 606 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

