Sambhal, May 11 (PTI) A Junior Engineer (JE), employed with the electricity department, was arrested on Sunday for allegedly duping people of Rs 30 lakh by promising jobs and issuing fake appointment letters, police said.

According to police, Vijay Pal Singh, a resident of Chandausi city, lured several individuals by promising them government jobs and provided them with fake appointment letters.

Also Read | RRB ALP Recruitment 2025: Railway Recruitment Board Extends Registration Deadline To May 19, Know How To Apply.

He also duped people by providing fake electricity bill connections and fraudulently accepting online bill payments, Additional Superintendent of Police (South) Anukriti Sharma said.

Police also said that four criminal cases had already been registered against Singh, and following his arrest, he has been sent to judicial custody.

Also Read | What Is Traditional Sunday Blessing That Popes Deliver in St Peter's Square? Know All About It As New Pope Leo XIV To Deliver His First Such Prayer After Being Elected.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)