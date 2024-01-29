New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) Jindal Aluminium on Monday said it has launched a new fabrication division.

Powered by in-house developed tools, the new segment is another value-added offering after the launch of its environment-friendly powder coating unit, according to a statement.

The foundation of the fabrication unit is based on cutting-edge machinery and equipment supported by skilled employees.

It aims to tackle challenges associated with engineered aluminium fabrication, the company said in the statement.

"Launching the fabrication unit marks a significant step in our journey to offer value-added service to our customers, and we are confident that they will benefit immensely from its versatility and precision," Jindal Aluminium Vice Chairman and Managing Director Pragun Khaitan said.

