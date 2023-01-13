New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) Jio-BP, a fuels and mobility joint venture between Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and BP, will build EV charging infrastructure for India unit of French automobile manufacturer Citroen, the two firms said on Friday.

"Jio-bp will install DC fast chargers across Citroën's key dealership network and workshops across the country in phases.

"These chargers will also be open to the entire universe of EV car customers to help boost EV adoption among consumers," the two firms said in a statement.

With the New Citroën ë-C3 All Electric scheduled for launch in the first quarter of 2023, this partnership will ensure Jio-bp's charging infrastructure network is accessible via an app.

Jio-bp currently operates a rapidly expanding network of EV charging and swapping stations under the Jio-bp pulse brand. The entire range of Jio-bp pulse offerings can be accessed via its mobile app that helps customers easily locate EV charging stations in their vicinity, facilitates digital payments amongst others.

"Driven by the vision to be among India's largest EV charging network, Jio-bp is creating an electric mobility ecosystem that will benefit stakeholders across the EV value chain and is expanding its Jio-bp pulse branded EV charging network by setting up charging facilities at multiple touch points within cities and major highways to ensure smooth intra-city and inter-city commutes for EV owners," it said.

