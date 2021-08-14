New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) JK Cement Ltd on Saturday reported over a three-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 190.08 crore for the first quarter ended on June 30, 2021.

Also Read | 2021 Mahindra XUV700 SUV Launched in India; Priced From Rs 11.99 Lakh.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 49.94 crore in the April-June period a year ago, JK Cement said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read | Independence Day 2021 PM Narendra Modi’s Speech: Know When & Where to Watch Live Streaming of Prime Minister’s Address To The Nation on August 15.

Its revenue from operations was up 70.59 per cent at Rs 1,714.14 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 1,004.84 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses were at Rs 1,454.28 crore, up 55.97 per cent in Q1/FY 2021-22 against Rs 932.43 crore in the year-ago quarter.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)