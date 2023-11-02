New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd on Thursday reported a 55.15 per cent increase in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 95.87 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2023.

The company posted a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 61.79 crore in the July-September quarter last fiscal, according to a regulatory filing from JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd.

Its revenue from operations was up 14.63 per cent to Rs 1,574.53 crore compared to Rs 1,373.55 crore in the year-ago period. Total expenses of JK Lakshmi Cement was at Rs 1,447.52 crore, up 11.36 per cent.

Shares of JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd on Thursday settled at Rs 674.30 on BSE, up 0.33 per cent from the previous close.

