Ranchi, Jun 30 (PTI) With monsoon bringing ample rainfall in Jharkhand, agricultural experts have advised farmers to grow millets this kharif season for more income.

Widespread rainfall for around a week has reduced Jharkhand's monsoon rainfall deficit to 43 per cent on Friday from 87 per cent on June 19, when monsoon hit the state.

Birsa Agricultural University (BAU), Ranchi Vice Chancellor Onkar Nath Singh, in a statement, said farmers should complete the sowing of millets such as ragi, gundli, bajra, and other kharif crops such as maize, pulses and soybean within the next three to four days.

"The entire world is celebrating 2023 as the International Year of Millets. There is a lot of demand for millets in the country and abroad. The central and Jharkhand governments are also promoting its cultivation. Farmers of the state should take maximum benefit by giving priority to advanced cultivation of millets," he said.

'Tand' (upper) land is suitable for millets because there is no accumulation of water, he added.

