Mumbai, Jul 9 (PTI) The country's premier container port JNPT has conducted a trial operation at the newly-constructed dedicated berth for coastal shipping with the handling of ONGC offshore supply vessel 'Greatship Dhriti', a statement released on Friday said.

The coastal berth, which will provide better infrastructure for coastal shipping and decongest rail and road networks ensuring cost-competitive and effective multi-modal transportation solutions, is expected to handle about 2.5 million tonnes of coastal cargo such as break and dry bulk, among others, JNPT said.

The construction of the berth was completed in November 2020.

With back-up area of 11 hectares for cargo storage yard, setting up of silos are planned for storage of cement that will enable faster turnaround of vessels, the government-owned port operator said.

It added that JNPT systematically invests in developing an ecosystem to provide new opportunities for the EXIM (export-import) community and the stakeholders to obtain economic efficiencies.

Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) Chairman Sanjay Sethi said, "The construction of the dedicated berth is in tune with the government's policy to promote coastal shipping to shift freight from road to an environment-friendly and cost-effective mode of transport."

The coastal berth will aid the smooth and faster coastal movement of cargo through a green channel, besides helping in increasing coastal shipping share in the domestic cargo movement and help the EXIM community, he said.

To provide an impetus for coastal cargo movement, JNPT undertook the project under the Sagarmala programme of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways. HRS hrs

