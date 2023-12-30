New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Friday collaborated with the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) for a vibrant Gita Jayanti celebration, an official statement said.

The celebration at the JNU convention centre witnessed a gathering of approximately 500 students and more than 20 professors.

The programme commenced with a soul-soothing kirtan, setting a spiritual tone for the evening. The invocation and lamp-lighting ceremony added a touch of sanctity to the atmosphere, it said.

ISKCON Delhi's Temple President HG Mohanrupa Prabhuji graced the occasion.

Professor S C Garkoti, Rector 1 at JNU, delivered an inspirational talk, weaving together the realms of knowledge and spirituality.

A theatrical performance on the "Transformation of Heart: Life History of Sri Yamunacharya" captivated the audience, offering a unique blend of cultural expression and spiritual narrative, the statement said.

