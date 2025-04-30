New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) JSW Infrastructure on Wednesday posted a 19 per cent decline in standalone profit to Rs 84.86 crore in the March quarter due to lower income.

It had reported Rs 104.70-crore profit for the January-March period of the preceding 2023-24 fiscal year, the company said in an exchange filing.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission Chairman: Who Will Head 8th CPC? Who Are the Members of the New Pay Commission? As Appointment Process Starts, Here's What We Know So Far.

The company's total income dropped to Rs 260.64 crore from Rs 278.54 crore in the year-ago quarter, while expenses rose to Rs 167.53 crore from Rs 157.14 crore.

The board also approved the appointment of Padmini Kant Mishra as Executive Vice President -- Terminals with immediate effect.

Also Read | Who Was the Chairman of 7th Pay Commission? How Many Members Were in 7th CPC? As Govt Begins Process To Form 8th Pay Commission, Here's All You Need To Know About Previous Panel.

In a separate statement, the company handled cargo volumes of 31.2 million tonnes in the March quarter, 5 per cent higher over the last year.

The volume increase was mainly due to robust performance at the coal terminals in Mangaluru, Ennore, and Paradip, along with contributions from interim operations at the Tuticorin Terminal and the JNPA Liquid Terminal.

However, this growth was partially offset by reduced cargo volumes at the iron ore terminal in Paradip.

The increase in the third-party volume was stronger with 11 per cent year-on-year growth and the share of third party in the overall volumes stood at 50 per cent against 47 per cent a year ago.

Part of the JSW Group, JSW Infrastructure Ltd is the second-largest private port operator in India.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)