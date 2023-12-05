New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) Jupiter Wagons Ltd on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 403 through Qualified Institutional Placement and the funds raised will be used for funding the company's growth plans.

"Jupiter Wagons... has announced completion of its fundraising exercise through Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) for an amount of Rs 403 crore," the company, a provider of mobility solutions encompassing rail, road and marine transportation, said in a statement.

Also Read | Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Teaser of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff Starrer To Release on Republic Day, 2024.

The funds raised will be used for funding the company's growth plans which includes setting up of a new foundry at Jabalpur.

"In addition to an increase in backend capacity which will aid production enhancement across multiple business verticals this will also lead to savings on transportation of products from Kolkata foundry to Jabalpur," the statement said.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Rains: Several Vehicles Get Washed Away As Heavy Rainfall Triggered by Cyclone Michaung Causes Waterlogging in Parts of Chennai (Watch Video).

The QIP has received an overwhelming response from investors like Tata Mutual Fund, HSBC Mutual Fund and Morgan Stanley, the company said.

"The funds raised will be deployed towards expanding capacity, tactfully pursuing backward integration including through inorganic initiatives and for scaling up emerging business verticals.

"This infusion will serve as a growth catalyst by strengthening our core competencies and positioning us favorably amidst tailwind in the mobility industry," company's Managing Director Vivek Lohia said.

Jupiter Group is a manufacturer of railway wagons, passenger coaches, wagon components and castings in the country.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)