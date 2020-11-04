New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (KPTL) on Wednesday posted a 1.45 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 139 crore for the quarter ended September.

Its consolidated net profit stood at Rs 137 crore in the quarter ended September 2019, it said in a BSE filing.

Total income of the company declined to Rs 3,057 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 3,229 crore in the year-ago period.

The company is primarily engaged in engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) work for sectors like power transmission and distribution, railway track laying and electrification and oil and gas pipelines.

The consolidated order book visibility, including L1 (lowest bidder) position, as on date stands at around Rs 30,000 crores, it added.

"Our operating and financial performance has improved significantly over the previous quarter given relaxation of lockdown, improved labour availability and restored normalcy of supply chains," KPTL Managing Director and CEO Manish Mohnot said.

"Our focus on business diversification as well as profitable execution has helped us in sustaining and delivering a reasonable performance in these challenging times," he added.

On a consolidated basis, the company has achieved around 60 per cent of the targeted order inflows for the current financial year, and it is confident of surpassing order inflow target for FY21, he added.

