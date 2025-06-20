Bengaluru, June 10 (PTI) The Karnataka government's draft law aimed at prohibiting misinformation in the state proposes punishment with imprisonment which may extend up to seven years and fine up to Rs 10 lakhs or both, if any social media user is found guilty of posting fake news.

The draft of the Karnataka Misinformation and Fake news (Prohibition) Bill, 2025 is likely to be placed before the next cabinet meet.

Any individual outside or inside Karnataka who communicates misinformation to persons in the state, which is "prejudicial to public health, public safety, public tranquility or the conduct of free and fair elections" will face 2-5 years of imprisonment and will also be liable to fined. For abetting the spread of misinformation, two years of jail term has been proposed.

As per the draft Bill, the state government shall ensure a complete prohibition on fake news on social media platforms.

It provides for the government to constitute the "Fake News on Social Media Regulatory Authority" for carrying out the purpose of this proposed legislation.

The Authority shall consist of -- the Minister for Kannada and Culture Information and Broadcasting as ex-officio Chairperson, one member each from the Karnataka Legislative Assembly and the Karnataka Legislative Council, two representatives from social media platforms to be appointed by the State Government in such manner as may be prescribed as member and IAS officer who shall be the Secretary to the Authority.

The draft bill defines "misinformation" as knowingly or recklessly making a false or inaccurate statement of fact, whether wholly or in part, in the context in which it appears excluding opinions, religious or philosophical sermons, satire, comedy or parody or any other form of artistic expression if a reasonable man of ordinary prudence does not pursue such communications as statements of fact.

While, "fake news" has been defined as combinations of misquotation or the false and/or inaccurate report of one's statement. editing audio or video which results in the distortion of facts and/or the context, or purely fabricated content.

The authority along with ensuring complete ban on promotion and spread of fake news on the social media platforms, will also ensure prohibition on the posting of contents which are abusive and obscene including anti-feminism and insult to the dignity of the female on the social media platforms.

It would also prohibit publication of content amounting to disrespect of Sanatan symbols and beliefs, and content promoting superstition on the social media platform.

The draft bill also mentions setting up of special courts for faster trials of offences, and provides for appointment of at least one special public prosecutor for every special court and one in each bench of the High Court.

The Bill's statement of objects and reasons point out that the problem of fake news is becoming more complex because the number of people using the internet in India is continuously increasing.

At present, 27 per cent of India's population uses internet. India has the second largest number of internet users in the world after China.

Further noting that today social media is the biggest force in the world, but caution is also necessary in its use, and a small piece of fake news can create a ruckus in the whole country, it said, without knowing truth, no message should be forwarded so as to avoid the menace of fake news.

