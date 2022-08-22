Mumbai, Aug 22 (PTI) The Karnataka government in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) on Monday launched a training programme to develop entrepreneurial skills of scheduled caste and scheduled tribe (SC/ST) women graduates.

The Karnataka government's Department of Social Welfare and the Department of Scheduled Tribes Welfare in association with IIMB launched a training program to support SC/ST women graduates in developing their skills as entrepreneurs, according to a statement.

Under the programme, 300 women belonging to SC/ST communities will be trained.

The programme, delivered in a blended and phased manner, would combine instructor-led sessions and self-paced virtual learning by participants.

"The participants will work on evolving a business plan and they will be mentored. They will present their business plan to the cohort and the mentors in the concluding module," Programme Director Professor Ganesh Prabhu said.

