Mangaluru, Apr 1 (PTI) A special court here has sentenced a 56-year-old man from Sasihitlu near Surathkal to 10 years rigorous imprisonment for raping and impregnating a minor girl in 2016.

The charge sheet stated that the man, Vamana Poojari, had raped and threatened the 16-year-old girl while she was alone in her house in September 2016.

He had then continued to sexually abuse her resulting in her pregnancy. The victim delivered a baby girl at a private hospital on March 29, 2017.

A complaint was lodged at Surathkal police station and the DNA test later confirmed that Poojari was the biological father of the baby. The Surathkal police had filed the charge sheet in the case.

Second Fast Track Special Court Judge K M Radhakrishna sentenced the man to rigorous imprisonment under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and also imposed a fine of Rs 30,000. Special prosecutor C Venkataramana Swamy appeared for the prosecution.

