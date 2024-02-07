Mangaluru, Feb 7 (PTI) Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has written to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw urging him to reconsider the decision to extend the Bengaluru-Kannur express train service up to Kozhikode in Kerala.

Rao, who is also the Dakshina Kannada district in-charge minister, said in his letter that the decision will adversely affect thousands of commuters of the train from the coastal region.

Also Read | CTET Exam 2024: Provisional Answer Key and OMR Answer Sheets of Central Teacher Eligibility Test January Examination Released at ctet.nic.in, Know Steps To Check.

He said train Nos. 16511 and 16512 is the only train service between Bengaluru and Kannur via Mangaluru. The overnight express train always runs full and if extended to another destination, there will be additional demand for seats and berths. It is hard to find any logic in the new proposal, he said.

With the proposed extension, the availability of reserved berths will be drastically reduced in train No. 16512, he said. He also pointed out that Kozhikode is already well-served by train connectivity.

Also Read | Union Bank of India Recruitment 2024: Applications Invited for 606 Specialist Officer Posts Till February 23, Apply Online at unionbankofindia.co.in.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)