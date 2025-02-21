Bengaluru, Feb 21 (PTI) The Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation is set to build a theme park here using its Corporate Social Responsibility funds, officials said on Friday.

State Energy Minister K J George and Forest, Ecology, and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre jointly laid the foundation stone for the park.

Speaking on the occasion, George stated that the theme park would be built near the KPTCL station in the 5th Block of HBR Layout at an estimated cost of Rs 4.65 crore.

George emphasised that the park would serve not only as a recreational space but also as a hub for learning and community engagement.

It will feature a training center, facilities to promote rural games, an open-air theatre, walking paths, an open gym, drinking water units, and toilet facilities.

The Energy Minister also instructed officials and contractors to ensure the project is executed to the highest standards of quality.

Additionally, George and Khandre reviewed the transformation plans for Hennur Biodiversity Park.

According to a statement from the Energy Minister's Office, the park located in the Sarvagnanagar Assembly constituency is set to undergo a comprehensive makeover at an estimated cost of Rs 2.75 crore. The forest department will contribute Rs 2 crore for this work and Rs 75 lakh would be allocated from the CSR fund, the energy minister said.

"The ministers have instructed officials to plant unique species in the biodiversity park and display their scientific names, providing an educational experience for visitors. They also directed the construction of facilities for clean drinking water, toilets and walking paths to ensure a comfortable and enjoyable visit to the park," the statement read.

