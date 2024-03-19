New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) Hotel Association of India (HAI) on Tuesday said KB Kachru, Chairman Emeritus & Principal Advisor, South Asia at Radisson Hotel Group, has been elected as its President for a two-year term.

Kachru takes charge from outgoing President Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of IHCL.

The Executive Committee (EC) of HAI elected Kachru as President for a two-year term at the association's milestone 100th EC meeting during HAI's 27th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on March 18, 2024, HAI said in a statement.

The committee has also elected Rohit Khosla, Executive Vice President at IHCL, as Vice President of the association for a concurrent term, it added.

JK Mohanty, Managing Director of Swosti Premium Ltd, was elected as Honorary Secretary while Sanjay Sethi, Managing Director & CEO of Chalet Hotels Ltd, was elected as Honorary Treasurer of the association.

Further, HAI said two new members -- Shashank Bhagat, Managing Partner Radisson Blu Marina Hotel and Sonali Chauhan, General Manager, The Connaught, New Delhi? - IHCL Seleqtions -- have been elected to the executive committee.

Bhagat is the nominee for HAI's member hotels in the category of 4-star and 3-star, the hotels classified in the ministry's classification categories of Heritage 1-star and 2-star would be represented by Chauhan, the statement said.

