New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) Shares of KEC International rallied 14 per cent in the morning session on Thursday after the company said it bagged orders worth Rs 816 crore across its various businesses.

The stock of the infrastructure EPC major surged 13.85 per cent to Rs 829.65 apiece on the NSE.

Also Read | Army Medical Corps Raising Day 2024: Know History, Significance and Lesser-Known Facts About AMC on Its 260th Establishment Day.

On the BSE, shares of the company zoomed 13.51 per cent to Rs 827 apiece.

In the intraday trade, the scrip of KEC International hit its 52-week high of Rs 838.85 and 838.25 apiece on the NSE and BSE, respectively.

Also Read | What Is ‘Havana Syndrome’? Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Mysterious Illness Linked to Russian Intelligence Unit.

Meanwhile, the 30-share BSE Sensex benchmark declined 223.88 points or 0.30 per cent to 73,652.94. The broader Nifty fell 82.70 points or 0.37 per cent to 22,351.95.

On Wednesday, Infrastructure EPC major KEC International said it has secured new orders worth Rs 816 crore across its various businesses.

Its civil business has secured orders for infrastructure projects in India, including setting up a steel plant in North India, building a cement plant in Central India, and setting up a plant for carbon derivates in East India, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company's Transmission and Distribution (T&D) business has secured orders for supply of towers in the US, while the cable business has been tasked to supply various types of cables in Indian and overseas markets, it added.

Mumbai-headquartered KEC International is the flagship company of the RPG Group.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)