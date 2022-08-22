Kannur (Kerala), Aug 22 (PTI) The ruling CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala on Monday retained power in the Mattannur municipality here, even as opposition Congress-led UDF has doubled its tally this time.

The LDF won 21 seats in the 35-ward municipality retaining power.

Also Read | Xiaomi 12 Lite Debuts in Malaysia, Now Available for Pre-Order.

Meanwhile, Congress won nine seats, while its ally in the United Democratic Front (UDF) Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) bagged five seats. Last time, the Congress-led front got only seven seats.

The BJP did not open its account anywhere.

Also Read | Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited for Over 2500 JA, Clerk And Other Posts At hcraj.nic.in; Here's How to Apply.

The UDF wrested back Porora, Elannur, Aanikkari, Kalaroad, Illambhagam, Maruthayi and Mettadi wards from the Left party.

Leader of Opposition in the state assembly V D Satheesan said the increase in number of seats for the UDF shows that "any fort can be breached".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)