Alappuzha (Kerala), Jul 2 (PTI) A 28-year-old woman was allegedly strangled to death by her father while she was asleep following a domestic dispute in Omanapuzha, a coastal village in the district, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased, Angel Jasmine, a nurse at a private hospital, was killed by her father, Francis alias Josemon (54), at their home under the Mannancherry police station limits on Tuesday night.

Also Read | How Is the Next Dalai Lama Chosen? Know How the Successor of the 14th Dalai Lama Will Be Picked.

According to police, they initially received information that the woman was found dead in her sleep. However, officials who visited the house grew suspicious after examining the circumstances and summoned the father for questioning.

During interrogation on Wednesday, Josemon, an auto driver, confessed to killing his daughter by "strangling her with a cloth while she was asleep."

Also Read | Muharram 2025 Holiday Date in India: Is Ashura on July 06 or July 07? Will Stock Market, Banks and Schools Remain Open or Shut?.

Police said Jasmine had been staying at her parental home for some time following disagreements with her husband.

According to Josemon, his daughter often "abused and physically assaulted" family members due to anger issues.

On Tuesday night, following a heated argument, Jasmine allegedly kicked her grandfather, which enraged Josemon and led him to commit the crime, police added.

The man has been taken into custody, and his formal arrest will be recorded after the post-mortem report is received, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)