Amaravati, Oct 1 (PTI) Pune-based Kinetic Green Energy and Power Solutions CEO Sulajja Firodia Motwani met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy here on Friday and discussed her company's plans to invest Rs 1,750 crore for setting up new facilities in the state.

Also Read | UPSC CDS II Result 2020 Released, Candidates Can Check Their Results Online at upsc.gov.in.

Motwani and Kinetic co-founder Ritesh Mantri discussed their plans with the Chief Minister, a CMO release said.

Also Read | Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 To Go Live at Midnight for Plus Members, Check Details Here.

The release said Kinetic came forward to setup electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers, advanced technology battery manufacturing and battery swapping stations in AP at an estimated cost of Rs 1,750 crore.

It has expressed interest to set up branded premium electric vehicles manufacturing unit in Visakhapatnam. The company would also setup a skill development and research centre, the release added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)