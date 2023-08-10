Mumbai, Aug 9 (PTI) Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited on Thursday reported a 53 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 126 crore in the June quarter.

The company had delivered a consolidated net profit of Rs 82 crore in the year-ago period, Kirloskar Oil Engines said.

Revenue for the first quarter of the current fiscal was Rs 1,543 crore compared to Rs 1,191 crore last year, registering a 30 per cent increase, it said.

"We commenced the year on a positive note. This quarter witnessed substantial advancements in our B2B product lineup, marked by noteworthy product introductions and range expansions," the company's Managing Director Gauri Kirloskar said.

"On the B2C front (at a consolidated level), the company continues to make improvements in profitability. This quarter, we delivered a 15 per cent growth in profit on a 4 per cent growth in topline," he said.

The company has entered the high horse power (HHP) range, with the introduction of its OptiPrime range, designed with a focus on segments such as data centres and infrastructure, Kirloskar added.

The company has secured Central Pollution Control Board IV+ emission norms certification for its powergen products, making it the first company in India to achieve comprehensive certification for its entire range, he said.

