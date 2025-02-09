Kota, Feb 9 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Sunday said he knew the Congress would fail to open its account in the recently held Delhi Assembly polls.

Sharma also alleged that the Congress failed to work for the welfare of youth, women, and farmers in "70 years of its rule."

The CM made the remarks at the 32nd National Adhiveshan of Dhakad Mahasabha, held on Dusshera Ground in Kota.

He was accompanied by Lok Sabha Speaker and Kota-Bundi MP Om Birla.

Birla in his speech at the event stressed that the transformation of the nation largely rests on "progress and growth in a farmer's life."

"... unless the farmer is prosperous, the nation will not be able to progress," he said.

He also called upon the farmers to collaborate with the agriculture scientists for innovation.

Birla lauded the Dhakad community for their "scientific and innovative approach in farming, discipline, nationalism and spirituality and social responsibility."

Sharma said his government is constantly fulfilling commitments of his party's resolution letter and 50-55 per cent of them were completed.

