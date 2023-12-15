Chandigarh, Dec 15 (PTI) Jagdeep Singh, a former police constable and a former participant in reality TV show America's Got Talent, was among three who were arrested with 500 grams of heroin, said police on Friday.

Heroin was recovered from an SUV driven by Singh in in Tarn Taran district, a senior police official said.

Jagdeep alias Deep Singh and two others were arrested by the state special operation cell of the Punjab Police, the official said.

Singh is said to be the tallest Sikh in the world at 7 feet 6 inches. He has appeared on America's Got Talent multiple times.

